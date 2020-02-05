Players to Watch Out in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Tri-Series

The latest tri-series of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 has been started today, i.e., February 5, 2020, at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Nepal.
Nepal, Oman and the US are competing in the series. The first match today is between Nepal and Oman.
The ongoing tournament is the first tri-series for the hosts Nepal in the League 2. Whereas, the other 2 teams have already played two tri-series each.
As the tri-series has just begun, let’s have a look at the key players of the three teams.
Paras Khadka and Sandeep Lamichhane are the crucial players in the Nepali team.
Bilal Khan and Jatinder Singh are the key players in the Oman team.
So far, the USA has won 6 out of 8 matches played in the ongoing League 2. The outstanding performance of the USA team is attributed to Saurabh Netravalkar and Steven Taylor.
The ongoing tri-series is very crucial for Nepali team, as they are yet to make a score in the points table. Whereas, the US is leading the points table with 12 points and Oman is at 3rd position with 8 points.
The schedule of Nepal’s ICC cricket world cup league tri-series is as follows:
The tri-series is a part of the qualification process for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Seven teams including Nepal will be competing in the League 2 matches. The top three teams will be selected for the ‘World Cup Qualifier’ round.
Stay tuned to NepaliSansar for more latest cricket news in English!
The Nepali cricket team is all set to play against Oman in the first match of…Read more