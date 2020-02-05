Players to Watch Out in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Tri-Series

The top three teams will be selected for the ‘World Cup Qualifier’ round.

The latest tri-series of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 has been started today, i.e., February 5, 2020, at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Nepal.

Nepal, Oman and the US are competing in the series. The first match today is between Nepal and Oman.

The ongoing tournament is the first tri-series for the hosts Nepal in the League 2. Whereas, the other 2 teams have already played two tri-series each.

As the tri-series has just begun, let’s have a look at the key players of the three teams.

Nepal:

Paras Khadka and Sandeep Lamichhane are the crucial players in the Nepali team.

Paras Khadka is the key batsmen and the main source of runs for the team. He had played for Team Abu Dhabi in the T10 League in December 2019. He is the former captain of the Nepali team.

Sandeep Lamichhane is a leg-spinner and the mainstay of the bowling attack. He gained popularity after getting selected for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2018.

Oman:

Bilal Khan and Jatinder Singh are the key players in the Oman team.

Bilal Khan is a left-arm seamer and key bowler of the Oman team. He is the leading wicket-taker at the T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019.

Jatinder Singh is the opening batsman for Oman. He played a crucial role in Oman's qualification for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2020.

USA:

So far, the USA has won 6 out of 8 matches played in the ongoing League 2. The outstanding performance of the USA team is attributed to Saurabh Netravalkar and Steven Taylor.

Saurabh Netravalkar is the captain of the USA team. He is a left-arm swing bowler and has performed consistently in the past League 2 matches in Dubai and Sharjah in December 2019.

Steven Taylor is a left-hand batsman and an off-spinner. He is the most talented and energetic player in the team.

The ongoing tri-series is very crucial for Nepali team, as they are yet to make a score in the points table. Whereas, the US is leading the points table with 12 points and Oman is at 3rd position with 8 points.

The schedule of Nepal’s ICC cricket world cup league tri-series is as follows:

Oman vs Nepal – February 5, 2020

Oman vs United States – February 6, 2020

United States vs Nepal – February 8, 2020

Oman vs Nepal – February 9, 2020

Oman vs United States – February 11, 2020

United States vs Nepal – February 12, 2020

The tri-series is a part of the qualification process for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. Seven teams including Nepal will be competing in the League 2 matches. The top three teams will be selected for the ‘World Cup Qualifier’ round.

